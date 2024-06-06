Cobbs, Broner make weight Blair Cobbs 145.6 vs. Adrien Broner 146

(WBC People’s welterweight title)



Ian Green 158.2 vs. Roy Barringer 157.8

(WBA Continental USA middleweight title)



Michael Hunter 220.6 vs. Cassius Chaney 262.8

(WBA Gold Continental NA heavyweight title)



Antonio Williams 135 vs. Antonio Perez 134

Travis Floyd 141.8 vs. De Von Williams 143.6

Alejandro Barrera 159.8 vs. Yoenlis Hernandez 158.8

Alan Campa 198.8 vs. Yuniel Dorticos 199.8

Onoriode Ehwarieme 226.8 vs. Christian Thun 275

Ariel Vasquez 158.6 vs. Alexander Hernandez 157.8

Wister Garcia 133.4 vs. Yosdiel Napoles 134.8

Edith Soledad Mattysse 128.8 vs. Kallia Kourouni 131.4

Dakota Highpine 147.4 vs. Montaser Aboughaly 148.4 Venue: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL

Promoter: Don King Productions

Venue: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL

Promoter: Don King Productions

TV: PPV ($39.99, Triller)

