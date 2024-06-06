Blair Cobbs 145.6 vs. Adrien Broner 146
(WBC People’s welterweight title)
Ian Green 158.2 vs. Roy Barringer 157.8
(WBA Continental USA middleweight title)
Michael Hunter 220.6 vs. Cassius Chaney 262.8
(WBA Gold Continental NA heavyweight title)
Antonio Williams 135 vs. Antonio Perez 134
Travis Floyd 141.8 vs. De Von Williams 143.6
Alejandro Barrera 159.8 vs. Yoenlis Hernandez 158.8
Alan Campa 198.8 vs. Yuniel Dorticos 199.8
Onoriode Ehwarieme 226.8 vs. Christian Thun 275
Ariel Vasquez 158.6 vs. Alexander Hernandez 157.8
Wister Garcia 133.4 vs. Yosdiel Napoles 134.8
Edith Soledad Mattysse 128.8 vs. Kallia Kourouni 131.4
Dakota Highpine 147.4 vs. Montaser Aboughaly 148.4
Venue: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL
Promoter: Don King Productions
TV: PPV ($39.99, Triller)
Broner’s expression looking at Cobbs in that image
Broner is a funny guy. However, I still can’t believe he posted a YouTube video naming all the boxers who’ve “run through” Alycia Baumgardner. Something tells me Alycia won’t be criticizing Broner anymore! Lol
I can’t believe Broner made weight. We’ll see if his tests come back clean. I wonder if there’s any testing beyond the FL commission. Hunter-Chaney for the WBA interim heavyweight title.
About Busted was abnormally calm during the weigh-in………..