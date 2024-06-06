Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (17-0, 16 KOs) will step up against Martin Bakole (21-1, 15 KOs) on the stacked August 13 Crawford-Madrimov event in Los Angeles. Anderson is rated WBA #4, WBC #5, IBF #5, WBA #13. Bakole is rated WBA #1, WBC #10, WBO #11, IBF #14.
Interestingly, the card also features Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller against Andy Ruiz, so both big babies will see action in the ring and certainly will have things to say to each other at the press events.
Jared Anderson will just jab & move away on Bakole the whole night – he has a great jab & geat stamina. Ruiz Vs Big Baby will be a war. Andy “Buster Douglass” Ruiz huge waste of talent. Big Baby & Ruiz have great chins so this will be a war
“….on the stacked August 13 Crawford-Madrimov event in Los Angeles.”
– Edit the date of August 13th (a Wednesday) to August 3rd (a Saturday).
Decent fights in this category. I like what I am seeing. Sounds like a pizza and wing night.
Hunter proved that Bakolie has problems with fast attacking guys, add his poor stamina to that. I can see Miller stopping him late. A good card.
Could be a night where both “Big Baby’s” start crying !
A good test for Anderson.