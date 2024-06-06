Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (17-0, 16 KOs) will step up against Martin Bakole (21-1, 15 KOs) on the stacked August 13 Crawford-Madrimov event in Los Angeles. Anderson is rated WBA #4, WBC #5, IBF #5, WBA #13. Bakole is rated WBA #1, WBC #10, WBO #11, IBF #14.

Interestingly, the card also features Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller against Andy Ruiz, so both big babies will see action in the ring and certainly will have things to say to each other at the press events.