The IBF purse bid for the world championship fight between undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and IBF #1 William Scull was supposed to take place today, June 6. However, the Canelo team asked for more time and this request was granted after discussions with the Scull team and the new date is now June 13.

For a while it looked as if Canelo might give up his IBF world championship belt with Scull able to fight for the vacant against someone else. But now there has apparently been another turnaround.

“We have been Canelo’s mandatory challenger for two years and the IBF has finally got serious and officially scheduled the fight,” said Sculls’s promoter Ingo Volckmann. “However, after they did not respond to our messages, we put pressure on the IBF and the purse bid was scheduled early.

“However, I have now spoken to Tom Brown, who represents Canelo, and we have made him an offer. We are now negotiating the details, which is why the date has been postponed again. We hope that we can still come to an agreement and are in negotiations. Perhaps we can find a solution that is acceptable to both sides. I was ready for the auction, my offer was already in the USA!”