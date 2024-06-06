Former highly decorated amateur Yosdiel Napoles (4-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba will challenge for his first pro title This Friday. Napoles will take on the much more experienced Wister Garcia of Venezuela. (20-3-1, 13 KOs).

The scheduled for 10 round bout will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida with a WBA regional title at stake. Napoles is on the face track but his team of Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory Promotions) International Boxing Enterprise LLC, and trainer Rubio all believe he will be up for the task.

How has the transition been going from amateur to pro?

It has gone well. I had more than 200 fights in a successful amateur career and now have won all 4 of my professional fights by knockout.

How have you adapted from living in Cuba to now in the U.S.?

It’s definitely a time because I miss my family but I know that I am making this sacrifice for them as well as myself.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I have a very good defense. I see myself as someone who can fight multiple styles of fighting and am able to make adjustments if needed.

What do you know about your opponent?

He obviously has a lot more professional experience than I do but I have prepared for any style he may present fight night.

You’re going to be fighting in the lightweight división which is a very talent-rich división. How long before you see yourself in a major fight in the división?

It will be a team decision of when that moment will come, but I am very confident in my abilities to succeed at the top level.