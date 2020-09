Top Rank announces massive October schedule Saturday, October 3

Jose Zepeda (32-2, 2 NC, 25 KOs) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

10 Rounds, Junior Welterweight

ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT Friday, October 9

Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) vs. Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

12 Rounds, Vacant WBO Featherweight World Title

ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Saturday, October 17

Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) vs. Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

12 Rounds, WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO Undisputed Lightweight World Titles

ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Friday, October 23

Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs)

Moscow

12 Rounds, Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF Light Heavyweight World Titles

ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Undercard: ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT Saturday, October 31

Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

12 Rounds, Inoue’s IBF/WBA Bantamweight World Titles

MGM Grand Las Vegas

12 Rounds, Inoue's IBF/WBA Bantamweight World Titles

ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

