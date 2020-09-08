After a successful Boxeo Telemundo summer series, Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing announced the series will return on October 2nd. All Star Boxing has set up residency at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, running shows continuously for 4 Fridays in a row during their seasonal series. During their summer series several weeks ago, the TV audience was able to see a lot of upsets and toe to toe action as customary with the most famous boxing series on Hispanic television.

All Star Boxing is looking to bring back series favorites such as Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza, Antonio “Toño” Moran, Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras, Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon and many more.

The fall series will run for four Fridays on October 2, 9, 16 and 23.