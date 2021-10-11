Sad to announce the passing of former welterweight world champion Tony DeMarco at the age of 89. Hall of Famer DeMarco was a big draw in New England and headlined many times in the old Boston Garden, where in 1955 he dethroned Johnny Saxton to win the world title. He lost the belt two months later in a war with Carmen Basilio. DeMarco was an icon in Boston. There is a street named after him and a statue located in Boston’s historic North End. He retired in 1962 with a record of 58-12-1, 33 KOs and was a popular personality on the local boxing scene for many decades.