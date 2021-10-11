D4G Promotions announced a show Dubai next month – with Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Muhammad Waseem all in action. The event will take place at MotoSpace on November 26 and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+.

In the main event, Golden Contract winner Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) faces a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA Gold super lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) will make his return, as the two-weight world champion looks to begin his quest towards claiming world honors in another division, as he moves up to cruiserweight to take on Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs).

Pakistan hero Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) attempts to earn another world title shot too, with the current IBF #4 going up against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs).

Rocky Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) is also back after over two years out, when the former super-middleweight world champion returns at light-heavyweight, with an opponent announced shortly.

Some of the best up-and-coming prospects will compete on the card too, as Bader Samreen (3-0, 2 KOs) returns against Digari Mahesh (4-1-1, 1 KO), Faizan Anwar (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Viktor Plotnikov (33-13, 15 KOs), former Muay Thai fighter Joshua Ridgwell makes his professional boxing debut, and Sameer Anwar Pandya (3-0, 3 KOs) is in action.