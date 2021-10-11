Probellum, the new boxing venture of Richard Schaefer, has signed WBC bantamweight champion

Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) to a promotional contract. A four-weight world champion, the 38-year-old Donaire has also claimed world honors at flyweight, super-bantamweight, and featherweight.

The ‘Filipino Flash,’ joins Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore in the Probellum stable.

News on when Donaire will have his first fight after signing with Probellum will be announced in the near future.