October 11, 2021
Boxing News

Fury-Wilder By-The-Numbers

By Karl Freitag

Explore the facts and figures of Fury-Wilder 3.

Fs Furywilder3 1009211684
Photo: Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

According to CompuBox, Fury landed 150 out of 385 punches, while Wilder connected on 72 of 355. Fury had the edge in power shots 114-63.

Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Knockdowntyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Knockdown4 (1)
Photo: Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

At the time of the stoppage, Fury was ahead on the cards 95-92, 94-92, and 95-91.

Fs Furywilder3 1009212069
Photo: Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

Attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was 15,820. The live gate and PPV numbers weren’t available at press time.

Fs Furywilder3 1009212245
Photo: Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

Fury is now 31-0-1, 22 KOs, Wilder is 42-2-1, 41 KOs.

Fs Furywilder3 1009212137
Photo: Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

According to numbers filed with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Fury’s purse was $6 million and Wilder’s purse was $4 million, however, both fighters are reportedly guaranteed many millions more.

Fury Wilder Promo

The Fury-Wilder trilogy totaled 30 rounds and 9 knockdowns with Fury going 2-0-1.

Fury: Wilder is just a sore loser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>