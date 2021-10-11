By Karl Freitag

Explore the facts and figures of Fury-Wilder 3.

According to CompuBox, Fury landed 150 out of 385 punches, while Wilder connected on 72 of 355. Fury had the edge in power shots 114-63.

At the time of the stoppage, Fury was ahead on the cards 95-92, 94-92, and 95-91.

Attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was 15,820. The live gate and PPV numbers weren’t available at press time.

Fury is now 31-0-1, 22 KOs, Wilder is 42-2-1, 41 KOs.

According to numbers filed with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Fury’s purse was $6 million and Wilder’s purse was $4 million, however, both fighters are reportedly guaranteed many millions more.

The Fury-Wilder trilogy totaled 30 rounds and 9 knockdowns with Fury going 2-0-1.