WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says archrival Deontay Wilder refused to shake his hand after their fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.
“I went over to shake his hand and say ‘well done,’ and he was like ‘no, I don’t respect you.’
“I was like ‘How can you say I cheated when you know in your heart and your whole team knows you got beat fair and square?’ He’s just a sore loser. I’m sure he won’t be the first one and he won’t be the last one.”
Deontay is a low class jerk and a sore loser.
Plus hes extra Butt hurt he got beat by a goofy overweight White Gypsy..lol
Please, can we move on since the fight is over and quit with the juvenile antics from both fighters for media attention?
I agree, dude. Like talking smack against your ex or something. Just throwing negativity out in the universe- which always seems to find its way back to you…. I’m simply going to remember this night as a great night with my mates- ribs and a few too many IPAs- but we don’t get these nights back. Peace, Scoob- always appreciate your good vibes and keen boxing insight.
Winder’s very low class and a one trick pony. He has no peace. If he can’t humble himself after being beaten to bits there isnt a decent person dwelling inside that body.
Fury went above and beyond normal words and insults during the buildup. Fury is the best heavyweight in the world by far, yet is a classless ashole at the same time.
seem to recall wilders saying fury doesnt have knockout power hmmmm
I mean I would be a bit pissed off if I was Wilder also. My head almost bounced off the canvas for a KO and you come over and say well done. Wilder probably needs a few weeks to get over this and probably a few easy KO’s.
He’ll likely need 10 years to get over this. Wilder reminds me a lot of Ronda Rousey; both of them have a fragile psyche and can’t deal with losing.
Well-said. How an individual takes losing tells a whole lot more about the person than winning. To disrespect your opponent — whether winning or losing, is to exhibit low self-respect.
Wilder wins without the two long counts Fury got after the knockdown. One was about 15 seconds the other a second or two longer
Many times, after a losing fighter’s TKO or KO recovery in the ring, I have seen the recovered fighter provide a solid acknowledgment(s) to the winning fighter.
I will give Wilder a few weeks to collect his thoughts and actions before rendering judgment. I will take another look at both fighters’ post-fight actions in the ring. If the allegations are true, then shame on Wilder.
Wilder’s top body is impressively muscular but his legs are thin. Fury leaned on him all night long. The referee also gave Tyson two slow counts.
Yeah, Wilder’s legs look like a glaring deficiency. As for the long counts, the ref was consistent in using long breaks after KDs. It didn’t favor either guy. Each knockdown resulted in a 15-20 stop in action. I actually quite like that approach.
Wilder is just a racist whos more hurt he got beat be a white gypsy ..lol
I hope we have seen the last of that despicable moron. Nobody else ever seems to bring it up or remember it, but i remember how, on a Spanish language tv show, he hauled off and sucker punched a small actor in a costume – who might even have been a girl for all he knew – with all his might. I’ve never seen any follow up and for all i know the actor or actress in the costume may have been permanently injured or even killed and his or her family given hush money by Wilder’s handlers.
Sportsmanship is the best part of any sport. Very disappointing about Wilder, which is why he is the loser in this entire trilogy. No class, character, integrity, respect, humility, or depth. You worked hard in preparation, did your best, lost – so congratulate your opponent, give him credit, and go back to the drawing board. Wilder’s reaction no surprise to me.
I’m no Wilder fan but no athlete is at their best physically or emotionally after a been-to-hell-and -back ass whipping as that. Now after the passage of a few days and there’s no acknowledgement then I’d have no issue calling Wilder a piece of uneducated garbage.
Wilder may be his own worst enemy. To his credit he put up a great fight and has kept himself relevant in boxing terms for the right reasons.
I can’t help thinking that he has alienated so many fans by the way he conducts himself and could/should have been a much bigger star.
We’ve not seen Fury lose so can’t definitively say he’d react with class but Wilder certainly did not after his first defeat and so far hasn’t after this one.
I hope now that Dillian Whyte finally gets his opportunity although something tells me that Fury will prepare much better for that fight.
Wilder is looking to fight charlie z next to get back on track.