WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says archrival Deontay Wilder refused to shake his hand after their fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I went over to shake his hand and say ‘well done,’ and he was like ‘no, I don’t respect you.’

“I was like ‘How can you say I cheated when you know in your heart and your whole team knows you got beat fair and square?’ He’s just a sore loser. I’m sure he won’t be the first one and he won’t be the last one.”