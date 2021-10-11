Today’s scheduled WBA purse bid for the fight between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) and mandatory challenger Michael Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) has been postponed for seven days at the request of the promoting companies involved in the negotiation.

Eddie Hearn, representative of Matchroom Boxing and Carl Moretti, who represents Top Rank, sent an email requesting the extension to WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and the WBA Championships Committee reporting that they are very close to reaching an agreement and that this week it will be finalized.