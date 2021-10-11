Bluemoon Entertainment will stream its first live boxing card on October 29 from Aquaclientes, Mexico, headlined by an exhibition between future Hall-of-Famer James Toney and former contender Jeremy Williams. However, unlike the recent rash of celebrity boxing events, Toney-Williams won’t be a pay-per-view “cash grab.” You can see the stream free of charge by registering at www.bluemoonentertainment.com.

Beginning November 12, the BlueMoon platform will carry ESPN KnockOut, one of the most popular boxing shows across Latin America, as part of a content and sponsorship deal with the program’s lead promoter BxStrs Promotions. The partnership will carry a total of 48 fight cards over 24 months, the opening November 12 card in Puerto Vallarta will be followed by shows from Tijuana on November 26 and La Paz on December 17.