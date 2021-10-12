Former world champion Mikey Garcia (40-1 30 KOs) makes a welcome return to action in a catchweight clash at 145lbs against Sandor Martin (38-2 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA, live worldwide on DAZN. When Garcia steps through the ropes, it will be 596 days since his last fight against Jessie Vargas.

“It’s been a year and a half since my last fight, so I am excited to get back in there,” said Garcia. “I am looking forward to giving my fans a chance to see me again, especially here in Cali, it’s my home state but I haven’t fought much here.

“I want to pursue big fights, title fights, and be recognized as one of the best fighters in the world once again. This is another step in that direction.

“I was interested in Manny and Regis, but we weren’t able to get those fights and we landed on Sandor Martin, and he is a very good fighter. He’s a southpaw, he’s relatively unknown in America but worldwide and in the sport, people know him. He’s got a great record at 38-2, he’s hungry for a big opportunity like this and wants to capitalize on it.

“Sandor knows a win on Saturday would catapult his name into the mix for the fights that I want. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy night at all, but I am planning on fighting the very best Sandor Martin and I am going to show all my skills and show that I am a force to be reckoned with.

“I’ve experienced so many styles in my career, I’ve boxed several southpaws and sparred countless lefties. He’s a tricky one, he uses his height and reach, so I must be prepared to overcome those strengths he has – a good jab, good straight left, his ring generalship is good – so I need to be able to attack properly but also be wary in defense.

“I don’t experience pressure. No matter who I fight I am there to do my job and that’s it – I have already won the fight multiple times in my head and that’s it. You only feel pressure if you are unsure of yourself and I’ve never felt that, so I am confident I will win and look good doing it.”