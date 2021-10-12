There were originally two world light flyweight world title fights announced for DAZN’s Mikey Garcia undercard on Saturday, but one of those 108lb encounters is now off.

WBO light flyweight king Elwin Soto (19-1, 13 KOs) is still putting his crown on the line against Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (24-3-1, 14 KOs), however, WBA light flyweight ruler Esteban Bermudez is no longer defending his strap against unbeaten Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Rodriguez (13-0, 9 KOs) now clashes with Jose Alejandro Burgos (18-4-1 15 KOs).

In other action, unbeaten super featherweight Brock Jarvis (19-0, 17 KOs) fights under the Matchroom banner for the first time against Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (13-4-2, 6 KOs).

Matchroom prospects Marc Castro (3-0, 3 KOs), Diego Pacheco (12-0, 9 KOs), Nikita Ababiy (10-0, 6 KOs), and Khalil Coe (1-0, 1 KO) are also scheduled.