By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 16 KOs) has been mandated by the IBF to receive a cruiserweight championship opportunity before April 14, 2022, it has been reported by Fox Sports. “This is what I’ve been working towards for my whole life, I’m finally going to tick the box,” Opetaia told the network.

“People are excited about getting a world title shot. But I’m going in there to win, not just participate. I’m bringing the belt home.”

Opetaia’s promoter Dean Lonergan added, “Our initial discussions with [IBF champion Mairis] Briedis’ promoter Wasserman suggests they would be happy to come to Australia if all the conditions are right.”

First, however, Briedis has to get past challenger Artur Mann this Saturday in Latvia.

“We expect to be fighting Briedis,” Lonergan told Fox. “We’re looking at late January or early February, but it has to suit Wasserman and Briedis.”