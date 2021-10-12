Ring legend Marco Antonio Barrera will face José Luis Castillo in an exhibition on Friday, October 29, at the Arena Theater in Houston, Texas. Barrera-Castillo will take place on the third session of the WBC’s “Big Belt Championship” tournament for four-round fighters. Part of the proceeds will go to support amateur boxing by creating a series of tournaments to boost young fighters’ careers.

Marco Antonio Barrera: “When it comes to helping altruistic causes, you always must raise your hand, and what better than to be in front of José Luis Castillo, an extraordinary boxer. I never imagined being in a ring with him, but it will be a pleasure for me since it will be the first time that I fight in Houston.”

José Luis Castillo: “I am proud to participate in this event and more if it is to support a noble cause such as amateur boxing, which is often forgotten, and even more so against a champion like Marco Antonio Barrera.”