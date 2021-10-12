Fight fans are invited to attend a book signing party for “Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye” by Hall of Fame boxing promoter/author J Russell Peltz on Thursday, October 21 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Books will be available for purchase. Masks required.

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner was arrested over the weekend in Covington, Kentucky, on an outstanding warrant due to missing a court date. He was released on bond the same day.

Anthony Joshua has officially exercised his rematch clause for a return fight against conqueror Oleksandr Usyk.