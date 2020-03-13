There will be no spectators in the seats at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota, but tonight’s ShoBox telecast is one of the few boxing shows that will go on this weekend after most of the scheduled boxing events were cancelled due to the coronavirus.



In the main event, talented undefeated super lightweight prospect Brandun Lee (18-0, 16 KOs) will be facing Camilo Prieto (15-2, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

In the co-featured bout, undefeated welterweight Brian Norman Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) puts his perfect record on the line as he takes on Flavio Rodriguez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round matchup. Undefeated lightweight Alejandro Guerrero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Jose Angulo (12-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round scrap. And unbeaten featherweight Aram Avagyan (9-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on fellow undefeated Dagoberto Aguero (17-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The fights start at 10PM ET/PT.