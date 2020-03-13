

The spring series finale of Boxeo Telemundo takes place tonight with a battle of flyweights. Mexican compatriots Adrian “Gatico” Curiel (15-3, 3 KOs) and Hugo “Verdugo” Guarneros (16-3-2, 8 KOs) will square off for the vacant WBC international title. The 10 round main event will take place at the Domo del Sindicato Nacional de los Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City, Mexico.

Curiel began his professional career winning his first eleven fights. He now heads into his biggest fight to date tonight at just 21 years of age. Though his opponent Guarneros has the edge in experience, Curiel feels his youth will prevail in this matchup.

How was your preparation for tonight’s fight?

It was a very intense and a hard training camp. I am a professional and I prepared like one.

This will be the first time for many seeing you fight on Telemundo. What kind of fight should the viewers expect to see from you?

I am a strategic type of fighter. I feel it is important that I am able to adapt to any style my own brings to the ring on any given night. My objective is always to win so I am constantly bringing the fight to my opponent.

What are your thoughts on some feeling Guarneros has the experience advantage in this matchup?

My opinion is that as a youth you can gain experience. I also feel that for experience work in your favor your body has to still be able to respond as it did as when you were a youth.

What are your immediate goals?

Nothing is confirmed but with a victory there could be a possiblity of me facing former world title challenger Jonathan “La Bomba” González of Puerto Rico in a significant fight. That makes my fight a must win versus Guarneros for this to be even a possibility.

Both of you say that you are ready to go war in the ring. Is that the kind of fight the fans should expect?

It is exactly what the fans should expect. They are going to see both of us going at it from the opening bell. Two Mexican warriors giving it their all in the ring producing a fight to remember.

* * *

“Gatico” Curiel vs “Verdugo” Guarneros airs Tonight 11:35EST PM on Telemundo.