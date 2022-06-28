Cruiserweights Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Tommy “TNT” Fury are supposed to be hosting a kickoff press conference on Wednesday in New York City. However, Fury was prevented from getting on the plane in London after being denied clearance by U.S. Homeland Security.

“I can stand here and say I have done nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA,” stated Tommy on social media. “I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel and neither does my team or my lawyers.”

Fury’s brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was also reportedly recently denied entry to the U.S. allegedly due to his association with suspected mob boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government earlier this year. So it’s not unlikely that this situation is related.

Stay tuned…