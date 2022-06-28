June 28, 2022
Boxing News

Fenech: Opetaia will shock the world

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Boxing Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech predicts IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 17 KOs) will shock the world when he challenges IBF cruiserweight champion Maris Breidis (28-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Queensland, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View and ESPN+.

“I couldn’t believe the skill level and the brilliance in what he does and how he does it,” Jeff Fenech told Fox Sports. “To this day, I still couldn’t believe it. Then he trained with us at our gym many times, I watched him box guys that were heavyweights and he was never, ever hurt or flustered. He was always one step ahead of all of them. Don’t underestimate Jai Opetaia, he’s going to shock the world.”

