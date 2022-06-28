By Joe Koizumi

Naoki Fukuda, the famous oft-award-winning boxing photographer, has been featured by Japan’s prestigious national TV (NHK) since last week, and it will be available to a worldwide audience for a year until June 20, 2023. The 15-minute program is advertised as Naoki Fukuda is a photographer the world’s premier boxing magazine once referred to as the “undisputed champion.” He talks about the technique and passion that goes into capturing critical moments.

The Man Who Predicts Punches: Fukuda Naoki / Boxing Photographer – Direct Talk NHK WORLD-JAPAN On Demand

Don’t worry, as this interesting program is narrated in English, not in Japanese.