Stevenson-Conceição to clash Sept 23 Unified WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) will defend his titles against Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) on a September ESPN telecast. The bout will air on Friday, September 23 in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, according to the network’s website. Both competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Conceição winning gold and Stevenson taking a silver in different weight divisions. International boxing card in Medellin Aug 6 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

