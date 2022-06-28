Unified WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) will defend his titles against Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) on a September ESPN telecast. The bout will air on Friday, September 23 in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, according to the network’s website. Both competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Conceição winning gold and Stevenson taking a silver in different weight divisions.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Conceicao is just difficult, but I think Stevenson is better at just about everything. I think he wins 9-3, 10-2ish.
More like 12-0. Not enough work done by Conceicao. He will just move and not be able to pot shot a guy faster than him