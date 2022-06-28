M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching) will promote a card on Saturday August 6th in Medellin, Colombia. The card is scheduled to feature several fighters from all over the globe including Romeo Duno, John Vincent Moralde, Mark Bernaldez, Josec Ruiz, Narciso Carmona, and more in separate bouts. The event will take place at the elegant Casino Hollywood Milla de Oro located in a popular tourist area of the city called Poblado.

“The event is scheduled to feature fighters from Colombia, Philippines, Honduras, Spain, and more. This is an outstanding opportunity for the fighters and promoter to be a part of an event in the beautiful city of Medellin at the Casino Hollywood Milla de Oro,” said manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing).