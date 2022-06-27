King’s Promotions has announced the addition of International Boxing Hall of Famer and female boxing icon Christy Martin as the new Director of Operations.

“This is a huge addition for King’s Promotions. Christy Martin will add so much to what we have built at King’s Promotions. What Christy brings to the table is endless in what she has done in the sport of boxing both in and out of the ring. In her role, Christy will help with all aspects relating to the boxing end of things, such as helping us identify and sign talent, matchmaking, day-to-day operations and mentorship to all of our fighters. Especially with our talented female fighters such as WBC Super Featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner, Danielle Perkins and undefeated flyweight Leanna Cruz. Also, Christy has established herself as a top promoter in her own right, so we will have access to some of the fighters that she works with, and that will make our roster that much stronger and deeper,” said Marshall Kauffman, CEO of King’s Promotions.

“I am honored to work with Marshall and Kings Promotions. This is a great opportunity for not only me, but for some of the fighters that I have been working with. My company, Christy Martin Promotions will sit idle as I am 100 percent on board with King’s Promotions. Marshall is one of the few promoters that gives female fighters a platform. Hopefully my presence will help inspire not only the great fighters like Alycia, Danielle and Leanna, but all of the fighters under the King’s banner. I have had the ups and downs in my career and personal life, so I feel that I can mentor these young athletes. I have always wanted to stay involved with the sport, and now to join King’s, I can do it at a higher level, and in the process I can take some of the load off of Marshall, and be his right hand,” said Martin.

The first superstar of female boxing, Martin was a 2020 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, but due the Covid-19 Pandemic, she was enshrined in 2022.