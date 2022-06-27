Canelo-GGG 3: NYC Launch Press Conference The fighters were in New York City for the second stop of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy press tour. Caleno and GGG came head to head for the last time until fight week… _ Christy Martin joins King's Promotions Fight Week Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

