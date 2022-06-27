The fighters were in New York City for the second stop of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy press tour. Caleno and GGG came head to head for the last time until fight week…
I have a feeling the whole world is going to get shocked. There are going to be 2 outcomes. Golovkin gets a KO in the later rounds or Canelo gets a KO by mid round. I have a feeling a KO is going to happen and I’m leaning more on Canelo for this fight. I think Canelo will perform better than he did in the Bivol fight because he’s at his more comfortable weight and I think he will learn from his loss.
Trevor, your theory makes sense to me. I also Canelo has the upper hand due to his youth and he’s on serious mission to refocus on his confidence since he had a recent loss. I like GGG and he’s game as a fighter. What I dont like is his advancing age. Yes, will be a good fight.
Oops, correction. I also think Canelo has the upper hand…
It lost it’s luster. The 3rd fight should’ve happened 2 years ago.
I would have rather watched this fight a few years ago when Canelo could get to 160 lbs but I think this fight is a bit more interesting now that Canelo lost his last fight and didnt look that good. Maybe it was the 175 lbs, maybe he has lost interest, who knows. Canelo has a lot more to lose if he loses this fight.
One thing is for certain; GGG is not the smaller fighter, the older, yes, smaller, no. He fought hundreds of amateur fights at 165lbs and Canelo started his career at Welterweight and is still very short for a Supermiddleweight. Don’t get it twisted. Canelo’s youth should carry him through the day in this one, however.
I saw GGG beat Canelo in their fights, now I.M.O GGG might be older, but he is in fantastic condition always,and he knows Canelo very well.Canelo was crying like a puppy after the loss in his last fight.Every excuse in the world he came up with, he losses to GGG and he might get K.O’d in this one.
GGG baby boxing god’s are going to balance the scales.
Boy they are trying really really hard to sell y’all this fight! At this point it should be either a Bivol rematch or a Benavidez fight! Point. Blank. Period.