June 27, 2022
Sparse boxing action this week in the U.S. due to the Fourth of July weekend. However, ESPN+ comes through in a big way with not one, but TWO excellent international fight cards on Saturday.

SATURDAY

IBF cruiserweight world champion Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) defends his title against mandatory challenger Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. The ESPN+ telecast will begin at 5AM ET, 2AM PT U.S. time.

Unbeaten, WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #6 heavyweight Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) returns from a one year layoff against perennial gatekeeper Christian Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) at the OVO Arena in London. Good undercard on this one also. The ESPN+ telecast will begin at 8:30AM ET, 11:30AM PT U.S. time.

