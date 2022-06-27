By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Australian cruiserweight professional boxer Sam Abdulrahim was shot three times in the chest on Saturday while attending a funeral service in Melbourne. Known as “The Punisher,” the Mongols bikie associate is now in stable condition it was reported. Police confirmed the shooting was a targeted attack
Abdulrahim has won all of his six fights and scored a six round decision over Victor Oganov in hhis most recent bout in May.
Prayers for him…
you should not pray for this criminal..
Don’t know him
Elbow. You need to relax. Do you know this fellow personally? Or you wish him ILL because he is in a “BIKER GANG”?? Did he bust up you brother? Not pay you back money? The judgement people make on social media is quite sad. I do not know the man, but I hope he pulls through. We all need to step back and look at our self’s. Just a thought.
I hear what you are saying mate, but the bikie / mid east / italian crime gangs are getting really violent with a lot of shootings recently and innocents are getting caught up. He wasn’t shot over a game of tiddly winks – it’s gang related to him being kicked from the mongols, the people who shot him then car jacked a mother with a young child with a gun to her head.
A eye for a eye leaves everyone blind. So sad. Prayers..
If it was a targeted attack, does that mean another organized criminal group were involved? The guy who got shot was an upcoming boxing prodigy but a gangster who’s done people wrong? Do we have something like that in the US? Any known gangster trying to make it in boxing?