By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian cruiserweight professional boxer Sam Abdulrahim was shot three times in the chest on Saturday while attending a funeral service in Melbourne. Known as “The Punisher,” the Mongols bikie associate is now in stable condition it was reported. Police confirmed the shooting was a targeted attack

Abdulrahim has won all of his six fights and scored a six round decision over Victor Oganov in hhis most recent bout in May.