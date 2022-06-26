Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez planted himself into the elite level with a stunning stoppage win over Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to defend his WBC super flyweight title on home soil in San Antonio, Texas.

“My skills proved a point tonight,” said Rodriguez. “My team knows what I am capable of and what I bring to the table, that’s why we took the fight. I felt I started to break him down after three rounds, the power wasn’t there from him. I knew I couldn’t stand there but we came in and put on a show. I was using my angles more, Robert kept telling me to do that and I listened.

“The Cuadras fight gave me experience and put me here, fighting at home in San Antonio. I will do whatever Robert (Garcia) says. I am a special fighter, not an average fighter and I am here to stay.

* * *

“San Antonio has a superstar on their hands,” added promoter Eddie Hearn. “Fighters like this come around once in a generation. You are talking about some of the great fighters in Chocolatito, Juan Francisco Estrada – but can you say that Jesse wouldn’t beat them?

“San Antonio should be very proud of this kid. A special talent and it’s all down to the speed that Robert and the team want to go. I think he can unify at any division from 108lbs to 115lbs and he’s got all the tools to become a legend of the sport. He’s a baby, he’s still learning, it was a great turnout tonight and we’re going to get bigger and bigger.”