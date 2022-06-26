In a WBC light flyweight eliminator between former world champions, Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler (34-4, 10 KOs) scored a close twelve round unanimous decision over Elwin “Pulga” Soto (19-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Polideportivo in Mexicali, BCN, Mexico. Soto was frustrated with Budler’s movement and unwillingness to exchange. Budler had success with his stick-and-move tactics and pretty much took the crowd out of it. The 4:1 underdog Budler knocked down Soto in the final round with a right hand and that’s what won him the fight. Scores were 114-113 3x.

