In a WBC light flyweight eliminator between former world champions, Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler (34-4, 10 KOs) scored a close twelve round unanimous decision over Elwin “Pulga” Soto (19-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Polideportivo in Mexicali, BCN, Mexico. Soto was frustrated with Budler’s movement and unwillingness to exchange. Budler had success with his stick-and-move tactics and pretty much took the crowd out of it. The 4:1 underdog Budler knocked down Soto in the final round with a right hand and that’s what won him the fight. Scores were 114-113 3x.
That fight was close but not 1 point close
No title on the line, but that was easily one of the best wins of Budler’s entire career. A win in the Teraji fight is unlikely but not impossible.
So the knock down Hekkie scored in the last round gave him the 1 point victory. I thought he won a few more rounds? But the right man won so good for Hekkie, he boxed well and at 34 y old pulled it off.