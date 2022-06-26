WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) scored an impressive eighth round TKO over former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-6-1, 43 KOs) on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. The classy Rodriguez outboxed the menacing Sor Rungvisai in every round. “Bam” dropped Sor Rungvisai in round seven and got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of punches in round eight. Time was 1:50.
Bam has a chance to be special imo. 22 years old, 16 fights in and has a pair of wins like that. He’s about to have a great career. If they strip Martinez, go down to 112 and fight Arroyo in the fall.
Spot on. Impressive showing tonight.
Wow… speed, great angles and decent power. Budding superstar
Jesse Rodriguez better stay at 115 where there are some money fights with Chocolatito Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada, but if decides to go down to Flyweight, I would love to see Bam Rodriguez vs Junto Nakatani
Congratulations to Bam, a real potential superstar, who will be a favorite to beat the chocolatito-Estrada winner and possibly set up a Monster showdown at 118. This kid has it all. I would also like to congratulate Sor, a true warrior and a role model for anyone who is down and out. This man was so poor he ate out of a dumpster, only won one of his first 5 fights, and wound up becoming one of the most feared fighters in the division’s history. He was bested tonight but he went down swinging. I hope he retires and enjoys his hard earned money. God bless Champ.