Bam Rodriguez stops Sor Rungvisai in eight WBC super flyweight champion Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) scored an impressive eighth round TKO over former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-6-1, 43 KOs) on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. The classy Rodriguez outboxed the menacing Sor Rungvisai in every round. "Bam" dropped Sor Rungvisai in round seven and got a referee's stoppage with a barrage of punches in round eight. Time was 1:50.

