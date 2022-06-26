Akhmadaliev stops Rios in final round Unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) stopped Ronny Rios (33-4, 16 KOs) in the twelfth round to retain his titles on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. Akhmadaliev overcame a hand injury to drop Rios in the final stanza. Rios beat the count. Akhmadaliev then pounced and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:06. Bam Rodriguez stops Sor Rungvisai in eight McCaskill makes Ibarra quit Like this: Like Loading...

