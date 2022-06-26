Unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) stopped Ronny Rios (33-4, 16 KOs) in the twelfth round to retain his titles on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. Akhmadaliev overcame a hand injury to drop Rios in the final stanza. Rios beat the count. Akhmadaliev then pounced and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:06.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
What? No comments? The fight of the weekend!
Murodjon Akhmadaliev is a great fighter. I recognize is style since it resembles my own style of fighting. Southpaw stance with a heavy right hand, his lead hand. This enables him to deliver hard shots quickly with telegraphing those shots. Brutal body shots and excellent power. His punches, even the jabs, land with a huge thud. He’s supremely conditioned and looks like a champion. The more experienced Rios couldn’t take those shots to the body and ultimately this did him in. Akhmadaliev is also incredibly accurate with this shots, a precision puncher similar to all-time greats Floyd Mayweather and Alexis Arguello. Great win for Akhmadaliev.