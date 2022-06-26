Undisputed female welterweight ruler Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) successfully defended her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a third round TKO against Alma Ibarra (10-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. McCaskill battered Ibarra for three rounds and Ibarra didn’t want to come out for round four.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, slickster Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KOs) outboxed Richard Medina (13-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the WBA Continental Americas and the IBF North American belts. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Unbeaten middleweight Nikita Ababiy (12-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Noe Larrios Jr (14-2, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74 3x.

Super bantamweight Jesus Martinez (2-0, 0 KOs took a four-round majority decision against Kevin Monroy (1-3, 0 KOs). Scores were 38-38, 39-36, 39-37.