Undisputed female welterweight ruler Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) successfully defended her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a third round TKO against Alma Ibarra (10-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. McCaskill battered Ibarra for three rounds and Ibarra didn’t want to come out for round four.
In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, slickster Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KOs) outboxed Richard Medina (13-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds in a bout for the WBA Continental Americas and the IBF North American belts. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.
Unbeaten middleweight Nikita Ababiy (12-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Noe Larrios Jr (14-2, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74 3x.
Super bantamweight Jesus Martinez (2-0, 0 KOs took a four-round majority decision against Kevin Monroy (1-3, 0 KOs). Scores were 38-38, 39-36, 39-37.
Strange end to the women’s title fight.
This is why women’s boxing sucks. Not enough quality fighters
Akmadaliev has tremendous grit.
You got that right, BC. Grit, and will. Skills too. Dang, can’t wait to see what’s next. Hope it’s Fulton. I like Stephen but when two good dudes fight, I favor the mean one. I think that’s MJ in this case.
Guess it wasn’t a good fight.
To thumbs down folks; do you really think there are enough quality female fighters to be entertaining? This was an example: a world championship fight and one fighter shouldn’t have even had the opportunity with her performance on that stage. This is why they’re rarely on the big cards. Fact not opinion.
I don’t understand the question Dee – “do you really think there are enough quality female fighters to be entertaining?”.
Are you saying there has NEVER been an entertaining female fight before? Never, ever? Because if that is not what you’re saying then I can’t see how you’d ask that question. And you’re too dramatic with it. It’s a bad fight so that entire side of the sport sucks. Was it amazingly great and fantastic after Taylor – Serrano and Mayer – Hamadouche?
Ibarra didn’t even know how to throw a punch. That’s the truth. The undisputed “champ” wasn’t much better. Was hard to watch. Thank God she quit for no reason and we got on to a real fight. Women’s boxing lacking in depth, you are 100% correct. Maybe half a dozen can fight.
Both fought hard, but Ibarra quit because she couldn’t continue taking the punishment from a relentless McCaskill.