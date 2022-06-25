June 25, 2022
Promoter: Opetaia in sensational form

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 17 KOs) ) has looked in sensational gymnasium form according to promoter Dean Lonergan ahead of his world title challenge against IBF cruiserweight champion Maris Breidis (28-1, 20 KOs) on July 2 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Queensland, Australia.

“From a credibility point of view, it doesn’t get any bigger,” Lonergan told foxsports.com.au. “Not only is Briedis the number one cruiserweight in the world, he’s also got The Ring magazine belt which is given only to very, very few people who achieve the absolute excellence in their division.

“With only one loss under his belt, which was by decision to Oleksandr Usyk, which was a southpaw and the same as Jai. This will be massive. Jai’s going to go into this fight as a big underdog, but I think he’s going to come out with a win based on the way he’s been training and overcoming adversity.”

