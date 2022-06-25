By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

KONDO WINS OPBF 140LB BELT

The Japanese headliner in June must be Akihiro Kondo (33-10-2, 18 KOs), former IBF world contender at 140, who, as an obvious underdog, dethroned OPBF 140-pound champ Koichi Aso (25-10-1, 16 KOs), 139.75, with a stunning stoppage at 2:07 of the second session in Tokyo on June 14. Kondo, in November 2017, fought Sergey Lipinets in quest of the vacant IBF 140-pound belt, losing a unanimous nod at the Barclay Center in New York. Since then, his ledger was just 4-3-1 and Kondo, 37, seemed to become a stepping stone for up-and-coming young prospects such as Andy Hiraoka, Apinun Khongsong, etc. None expected Kondo’s coronation at the twilight of his career, but the huge underdog displayed an astounding upset by dropping the defending titlist Aso with his opening attack and impressively scored an unexpected stoppage. Anything can happen in the ring.

THREE-TIME CHAMP TANAKA TO AIM AT OPBF BELT

Formerly three-division WBO world champ Kosei Tanaka (16-1, 9 KOs) will have an ambitious shot at the OPBF super-flyweight belt against unbeaten defending titlist Masayoshi Hashizume (19-0-2, 11 KOs) in Tokyo on June 29. Hashizume is a puzzling southpaw, who may give Tanaka some nuisance although Kosei predicts an overwhelming victory. This sensational confrontation will be promoted by Ohashi Promotions.

NONAKA TO DEFEND WBO AP 160LB BELT

44-year-old middleweight, WBO Asia Pacific champ Yuki Nonaka (35-10-3, 10 KOs) will defend his regional belt against fast-rising prospect Hiroya Nojima (9-1, 4 KOs) in Sakai city, Osaka Prefecture, on July 24. Nojima, handled by former WBC bantam champ Yasuei Yakushiji, is willing to capture the belt, but WBO#15 Nonaka, a versatile veteran, may try to outbox and outfox the youngster, eighteen years his junior.

TAKEI’S TOUCHSTONE FIGHT AGAINST APOLINAR

It will be a very sensational card that unbeaten ex-K-1 world grand prix champ Yoshiki Takei (4-0, 4 KOs) will have an adventurous crack at the OPBF 122-pound belt against strong Filipino warrior Pete “Thunder” Apolinar (16-2,10 KOs) in Tokyo on August 26. Takei, a southpaw hard-puncher, scored three first-round demolitions and a second-session stoppage in his four outings since Mach of the previous year. This will be a touchstone of Takei’s sensational entry into our boxing world.

EX-WBC 108LB CHAMP YABUKI TAKES ON THANOMSAK

Having been dethroned by ex-champ Kenshiro Teraji via quick stoppage last March, former WBC 108-pound ruler Masamichi Yabuki (13-4, 12 KOs) will take on an unbeaten world rated Thailander Thanongsak Simsri (23-0, 21 KOs), under Japan’s Green Tsuda Promotions, in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, on August 11. It will be an interesting matchup, but Thanomsak, seven years his junior at 22, may be a dangerous opposition for Yabuki.

