Mexican superstar undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) renews his rivalry with former middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO’s) of Kazakhstan. Canelo faces GGG on Saturday September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on DAZN.

“Here we are ready for this fight and renewing this rivalry” Canelo told Fightnews.com®. “The truth is, I’m more motivated and dangerous. After the defeat, I am very motivated and that makes me a more dangerous fighter,”

It will be nearly four years the last time Canelo shared the ring with Golovkin as they met in September of 2018. Fighting a total of 24 rounds, as the first fight was a draw and Canelo pulled off a split decision taking the 1-0-1 advantage in the rivalry.

“I beat him, and I always think of that,” Canelo on the last fight. “He will be surprised on how I’ve improved since the last fight,” Canelo added.

Following their last fight, Canelo moved up to super middleweight to conquer all the champions in the division and unifying. Piling up wins over WBA champion Rocky Fielding, defending against Daniel Jacobs, a knockout over Sergey Kovalev, WBC champion Callum Smith, Avni Yildrim, WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders, and IBF champion Caleb Plant in becoming undisputed at super middleweight.

“I am trying to fight for my legacy. I am competitive and along the way there will be adversity and obstacles, but it doesn’t mean that it will stop me from my objective to be great. You win, you lose. The best-case scenario is to get back up.”

Daring to be great, Canelo moved up to the 175-pound light heavyweight division as he was on the losing end of a decision to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in his last fight. A fight in which Canelo never really got off as Bivol jab and work rate proved to be too much.

“I really don’t want to make any excuses. I simply got tired as the fight grew. A lot of things happened, and I accept the defeat. I feel proud. Every fight is for my legacy,” Canelo on his defeat to Bivol. “It’s important for me comeback. I have a strong mind to keep moving forward. I want to be one of the greatest fighters in history,”

Canelo’s trainer Eddie Reynoso talked about the defeat. “You win some and you lose some in boxing. With Oscar Valdez we loss to one of the best, with Canelo it was a fight we shouldn’t have loss we were looking to make history but that’s boxing.”

Now Canelo goes back down from light heavyweight to super middleweight to defend his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, & Ring Magazine undisputed titles against GGG.

“I still feel I’m the best and I am the undisputed champion in my weight division,” Canelo on his status at super middleweight.

For Golovkin, he parted ways with his previous trainer Abel Sanchez making room for his replacement new trainer and former heavyweight contender Jonathan Banks. Since his last fight with Canelo and hooking up with Banks, Golovkin has fought three times, scoring a knockout over Steve Rolls, winning a hard-fought decision over Sergey Derevyanchenko in picking up the vacant IBF middleweight title, a knockout over Kamil Szremeta, and is coming a knockout over Japan’s Ryota Murata.

There’s no question that Golovkin has become Canelo’s biggest rival of his career. A mutual respect that began nearly ten years ago when the two sparred as young champions. Since then, plus two fights later the rivalry has taken its turn.

“I feel more motivated. I want to get back in the ring with this guy Golovkin he is talking shit,” Canelo stated. “I need to fight Golovkin. I am looking for a knockout,”

Alvarez did not hold back as he strongly criticized Golovkin at the roundtable prior to the kickoff press conference in Hollywood. During the press conference, Canelo also expressed his feelings and animosity, intensifying the rivalry.

“He said I was scared, and he’s the one fighting D class fighters. He is talking too much that’s why its personal for me. He always pretends to be a nice guy here in front of you guys, but he’s an asshole,” Canelo said. “He knows what I think about him. I hope he feels the same way,”

Off to New York for the next press conference, Canelo and his team will begin the preparation led by head trainer Eddie Reynoso in San Diego for the third chapter of his rivalry with Golovkin.

“He must work hard for this fight. He knows him and they know each other. I think it will be more complicated,” Eddie Reynoso said.

Following the defeat to Bivol, Canelo faced extreme criticism as the fight with Golovkin was in question. Despite the defeat, Canelo knows he still has a chapter to close in his rivalry with Golovkin. It’s a road back to redemption as he vows to take out Golovkin.

“You can’t satisfy everyone, the public opinion, and honestly I never cared what people say,” Canelo on the criticism. “A knockout is what I see. I will be the last guy he (Golovkin) faces. It will be satisfying,” Canelo concluded.

