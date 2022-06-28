The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) gave a period of 15 days to negotiate the fight between the WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez and his official challenger Hector Garcia. Official communication was sent to both fighters’ teams, which specifies that the period granted starts this Monday, June 27 and ends next July 12.

Gutierrez had a term of nine months to face the mandatory challenger from the moment he won the title on January 2, 2021. This time expired on October 2 last year, so he must face Garcia immediately. Should the parties fail to reach an agreement or any of them show unwillingness to do so, the Committee shall have the full right to call a purse bid under the usual WBA parameters.

Garcia, fighting as a late replacement for Gutierrez who contracted COVID-19, defeated the highly-touted Chris Colbert to earn his title shot against the man he replaced.