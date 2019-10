Tom Loeffler and Abel Sanchez interview By Przemek Garczarczyk 360 Promotions boss Tom Loeffler and trainer Abel Sanchez discussing up-and-coming junior middleweight knockout artist Serhii Bohachuk’s (15-0, 15 KOs) fight tonight at the Avalon in Hollywood, California, the return of former champ and now heavyweight Murat Gassiev and undisputed female welterweight champ Cecilia Braekhus. – "Bimbito" Mendez barely retains WBO 105lb title

