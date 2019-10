Results from Hollywood, California Flyweight Christian Robles (4-0, 1 KO) scored an entertaining four round unanimous decision over Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs). Scores were 40-36 3x. Super welterweights Nathan Weston (6-0-2, 3 KOs) and Isaac Freeman (3-8-2, 3 KOs) battled to a four round majority draw. Scores were 39-37 Freeman, 38-38, 38-38. Pro-debuting middleweight Arman Darchinyan (1-0, 1 KO), nephew of Vic Darchinyan, scored a second round TKO over Kendall Mayes-Taylor (0-2). Time was 1:26. Tom Loeffler and Abel Sanchez interview

