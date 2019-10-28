By Hesiquio Balderas

Eddy Reynoso, trainer of Saul “Canelo” Álvarez, has a new challenge at task and that is to prepare his young superstar to fight for the first time at the weight limit of 175 pounds and to assure Canelo a place in the Boxing Hall of Fame if he is victorious on Saturday against WBO light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev.



“We as a team are always watching the weight classes around us and we thought that this was a fight that will make sense,” said 3-time trainer of the year nominee Reynoso. “We want to make history, Kovalev has already made a name for himself in boxing, he has a legacy, he has faced great fighters in his division. We know that we have a great chance of beating a great champion like Kovalev, so we decided to make the fight happen.

“We didn’t want to take a tune-up fight at 175 because Saul has a lot of experience inside the boxing ring. He is in a position to fight anyone and this is the fight we wanted. All we have to do is watch the fighters around us from 160 to 175 and we’ll see what happens,” mentioned Eddy.

“We still have a long way to go. Saul is a young experienced fighter, but like I said he has a long way to go. We are looking to defend the titles, but first things first. We have to defeat Kovalev who is not easy. He is a world champion and we have mutual respect for each other. Hopefully, we can win on November 2 and we’ll see what’s next for May 2020,” concluded Reynoso.