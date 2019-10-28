Former world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs) has pulled out of his November 23 comeback fight against former world champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.
The 55-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight king reportedly suffered a shoulder injury while training. Benn’s last fight was a November 1996 loss against Steve Collins.
Good for Benn. This fight would have been much more risky for his health than an injured shoulder.
Go figure. Prob happened while tying his shoes.