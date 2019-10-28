Former world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs) has pulled out of his November 23 comeback fight against former world champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

The 55-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight king reportedly suffered a shoulder injury while training. Benn’s last fight was a November 1996 loss against Steve Collins.