October 28, 2019
Boxing News

Nigel Benn, 55, injured; Bika fight is off

Former world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs) has pulled out of his November 23 comeback fight against former world champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

The 55-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight king reportedly suffered a shoulder injury while training. Benn’s last fight was a November 1996 loss against Steve Collins.

