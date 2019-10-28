WBA middleweight and super middleweight world champion and WBC franchise champion Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) opens fight week as a -400 favorite to defeat WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kovalev backers can get +300. The bout can be seen on DAZN.

Fight fans are invited to attend the “grand arrivals” of Canelo and Krusher on Tuesday at the MGM Grand’s main lobby. Kovalev arrives at 12:15 p.m. and Canelo pulls in at 12:45 p.m.

Undercard fighters will arrive earlier.

11:30 a.m. -Seniesa Estrada & Marlen Esparza

11:45 a.m.- Blair Cobbs & Carlos Ortiz

12:00 p.m.- Ryan Garcia & Romero Duno