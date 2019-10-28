By Przemek Garczarczyk
Former heavyweight champion “Relentless” Lamon Brewster, who scored spectacular knockouts over Wladimir Klitschko and Andrew Golota among others, talks about what made him angry even BEFORE he even stepped in the ring vs. Andrew Golota some 25 years ago in Chicago and what made him “Relentless”…
–
Not the brightest bulb on the tree but he makes good points in this interview.
Brewster had his moments in some entertaining wars in the ring. If my memory serves me correctly, he suffered a detached retina in one of his fights from some massive exchanges. Brewster was not a huge star in boxing, but he did have some great moments.