October 28, 2019
Interview: Lamon Brewster

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Former heavyweight champion “Relentless” Lamon Brewster, who scored spectacular knockouts over Wladimir Klitschko and Andrew Golota among others, talks about what made him angry even BEFORE he even stepped in the ring vs. Andrew Golota some 25 years ago in Chicago and what made him “Relentless”…

  • Brewster had his moments in some entertaining wars in the ring. If my memory serves me correctly, he suffered a detached retina in one of his fights from some massive exchanges. Brewster was not a huge star in boxing, but he did have some great moments.

