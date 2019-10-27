Photos: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

WBO minimumweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (15-1, 5 KOs) won by technical split decision when the fight was stopped at the start of the seventh round due to a cut on the forehead of Axel Aragon (13-3-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. The cards were 68-65, 67-66 for Mendez and 67-66 for Aragon.



Mendez dominated with his boxing and movement but in round four during an exchange Aragon sent him to the canvas. Mendez hurt Aragon in round five with good body punches, but in round six a head clash caused the wound that let to the fight being stopped.

Unbeaten super welterweight) Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision over Luis Midyael Sanchez (8-1, 6 KOs). Judges scored it 78-74, 77-75 and 77-75.

Super bantamweight Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs) beat Rodolfo Hernández (30-8-1, 28 KOs) by KO at 2:50 of the fourth round after sending him to the canvas for the count.

In the fight of the night, super welterweight John Correa (7-0, 5 KOs) won by majority decision over Edgardo Velázquez (12-1, 12 KOs). The all action bout was scored 58-56 and 58-56 for Correa, and 57-57.

Lightweight Ángel Aponte (6-0, 3 KOs) beat Facundo Eduardo Ased (9-2, 5 KOs) by KO at 2:10 of round one when he knocked him down with a hard left hand.

In a good fight, super bantamweight Frency Fortunato (8-0, 6 KOs) won by unanimous decision over Marcos Muñiz (14-1, 11 KOs). Judges scored it 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.

Super middleweight) Alantez Fox (26-1-1, 12 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision over Bruno Leonardo Román (21-8, 18 KOs). Scores were 80-71, 79-72 and 79-72.

WBO champions Emanuel Navarrete (122 lbs.) and Jaime Munguia (154 lbs) were honored by the WBO during the event.

