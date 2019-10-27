In a grudge match for the vacant WBO featherweight world title, Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) easily picked apart Joet Gonzalez (23-1, 14 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Stevenson was simply too fast for Gonzalez, who wasn’t able to get much offense going. In the end, Stevenson won by scores of 119-109 on all three cards.