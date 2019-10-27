In a grudge match for the vacant WBO featherweight world title, Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) easily picked apart Joet Gonzalez (23-1, 14 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Stevenson was simply too fast for Gonzalez, who wasn’t able to get much offense going. In the end, Stevenson won by scores of 119-109 on all three cards.
*yawn*
Totally agree glad I watched for free
If you ever have trouble falling asleep just put on a Shaqueer Stevenson fight. I must’ve fallen asleep 3 times the entire fight. Wow…. that was boring!! Add to the fact that he’s extremely disrespectful, low brow, woman beater and dumb as a box of rocks and you have a very unlike able guy with a boring style that networks are trying to hype up as the next best thing. He has no killer instinct and no power. He’s a tiny little boy. I hope no one ever pays to watch this clown fight. Anyone else notice the entire arena boo him after his win? Yeah, so I don’t want to hear how “you don’t know shit about boxing, his skills are phenomenal. It’s not called brawling, it’s boxing”. I don’t care, we tune in to be entertained and entertaining Shaqueer is not.