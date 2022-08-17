By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu will be in attendance to watch his son Tim Tszyu challenge the undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on January 28 in Las Vegas. This will be the first time Kostya will attend one of his son’s fights since Tim’s pro dedut in 2016.

“My dad’s planning on coming,” Tim Tszyu told foxsports.com.au. “It’s a big moment in his life. I’d love him to be there. He’ll be up there somewhere in the grandstand. It’s going to be loud, so I won’t be able to hear him.”

Tszyu added, “I’m going to do a training camp in Thailand, all about conditioning. I think that’s when it’s going to kick in…The whole camp is going to be in Vegas, where I’ll do my boxing.

“It will be nice to be able to adapt and have no distractions. That’s all it is. I’ve had a few things going on in the past, but in this camp the only thing on my mind will be the fight.”