By Robert Coster

The vacant WBA super lightweight title is at stake this coming Saturday, pitting the WBA #1 ranked Alberto” La Avispa” (the Wasp) Puello against WBA #2 Batyr Akhmedov at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel/Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic is more experienced in the pro ranks, but Akhmedov of Ukraine (9-1, 8 KOs) is considered the bigger puncher with KO victories over two former world champions (Ismael Barroso, Argenis Mendez).

“I have seen videos of Akhmedov and he is one tough customer,” said Puello. “I have trained like never before. Akhmedov is a hard puncher, gritty, strong, but I believe in my skills and my ring smarts. I’m going back to the Dominican Republic with that world title belt around my waist.”

Promoter Belgica Pena of Shuan Boxing Promotions, who has guided Puello’s career, is conscious of the dire challenge that Alberto faces this Saturday. “Akhmedov has only 10 pro fights but like most Eastern Europeans he has a long and illustrious amateur record.”

Sportsbooks have Akhmedov listed as about a 2:1 favorite in the bout.