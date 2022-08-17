Two-time former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua spoke about Saturday’s revenge match with current WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on DAZN from the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

You’ve been out here for over a month with the new team, how’s it been?

“Saudi has been good to me. Shout out to everyone in Saudi. I’ve had a good time. Everyone at my hotel has been looking after me, everyone in the gym. It’s been like a second home.”

And good memories from last time?

“Yeah, and I’m about to create new ones.”

Will that experience help you?

“You know what I learnt? Previous experiences are helpful, but it’s all about what happens on the night, right. I don’t know how much it will help me but I’m focused and I’m just ready to get the job done.”

How much did you learn from the first fight last September?

“I feel like one of my main strengths is that I’m a quick learner, I’m a sponge. But ultimately, apart from all of the learning stuff, it’s a fight. It’s a fight. That’s it. Whoever throws the most punches and lands the most punches wins. That’s all that matters.”

Is it a case of showing something new or is it a case of getting in there and showing everybody who you’ve always been?

“Do my best. Just doing my best. That’s all I can do.”

I’ve got to ask you for a prediction, it’s the law!

“What’s everyone saying? (asks crowd). Inshallah! We’re going for a knockout.”