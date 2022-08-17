Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. After spending several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, Loma is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent and it sounds like he’s targeting undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney a.s.a.p.
“I pray every day for Ukraine, for the people…. and stop the war. When I came back to Ukraine, I believe it was the second day of war. Your mind changes because you see a different life. It’s a different life. Nobody knows what happened on this day. It’s very bad. It’s very bad for the world,” Lomachenko said. “I’ve prepared for this moment, and I need this chance. I need this fight… undisputed. Undisputed world champion.”
Welcome home CHAMP! The world and specifically your country is a better place because of people like yourself!!!!! Americans take note; Country before political parties
Mad respect to you Loma, and the Klitschko brothers etc. for standing up for your country. Welcome back to the ring much success to you brother
Sounds logical; a tune-up first, then a fight against Haney for all the belts. Should be a good one!
I always felt that he was overrated, I always believe an elite boxer will hand it to him and hand it to him very well, so we will see who he chooses to fight for tune up. But hopefully he fights someone in the top three or for belt very quickly. And find someone with the belt not a paper belt.
I wish we cared about our borders as much as he cares about his.
Lomachenko’s return will help to rejuvenate the fading 135 division, that no longer has Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. A tune up fight against a credible opponent and upon success, the mega fight against Haney or Gervonta Davis, also we can include Isaac Cruz and Shakur Stevenson
I’m kinda thinking he ends up fighting Nakathila for his first fight back.