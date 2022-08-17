Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. After spending several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, Loma is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent and it sounds like he’s targeting undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney a.s.a.p.

“I pray every day for Ukraine, for the people…. and stop the war. When I came back to Ukraine, I believe it was the second day of war. Your mind changes because you see a different life. It’s a different life. Nobody knows what happened on this day. It’s very bad. It’s very bad for the world,” Lomachenko said. “I’ve prepared for this moment, and I need this chance. I need this fight… undisputed. Undisputed world champion.”